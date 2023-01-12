Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight, we have a showdown between the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics are in New York to face the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics have a two-game lead over the Nets.

The visiting Boston Celtics won at home last night, their fourth in a row. Along with being the second half of a back-to-back, tonight also begins a three-game road trip for the Celtics. They beat the Nets in the first matchup in Brooklyn 103-92.

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the league. Still, the talk around the team is about Kevin Durant's injury in their most recent game. He's having one of the best shooting seasons ever and his absence will be impossible to replace.

This game could serve as a preview for the Eastern Conference Finals. Let's see how these division rivals stack up in round two of this season's series.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

There is one absence in this game that will certainly loom large.

The Celtics haven't submitted an injury report yet, but Danilo Gallinari will remain out due to his ACL injury. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were both game-time decisions that didn't play last night, so it's safe to assume they'll be questionable again tonight.

For the Nets, superstar Kevin Durant will miss the first of many games tonight due to an unfortunate MCL injury. Joining him is Nic Claxton, who is probable tonight.

Player Team Injury Status Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out Marcus Smart Celtics Knee Questionable Robert Williams III Celtics Knee/Rehab Questionable Nicolas Claxton Nets Shoulder Probable Kevin Durant Nets Knee Out

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Celtics -3.5 (-105) Over 226.5 (-110) -150 Nets +3.5 (-115) Under 226.5 (-110) +125

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Celtics vs. Nets Starting 5s

Celtics - PG: Derrick White, SG: Grant Williams, SF: Jaylen Brown, PF: Jayson Tatum, C: Al Horford

Nets - PG: Kyrie Irving, SG: Seth Curry, SF: Royce O'Neal, PF: Ben Simmons, C: Nicolas Claxton

Celtics vs. Nets Prediction

The Celtics have handled business against the top of the Eastern Conference this season. Against the teams currently seeded two through four, they are undefeated, with each win being by at least nine points.

Without Kevin Durant, I don't think the Nets have a chance, not even against a fatigued Celtics team. Boston will cover tonight.

Prediction: Boston Celtics -3.5 (-105)

