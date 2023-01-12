Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight, we have a showdown between the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics are in New York to face the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics have a two-game lead over the Nets.
The visiting Boston Celtics won at home last night, their fourth in a row. Along with being the second half of a back-to-back, tonight also begins a three-game road trip for the Celtics. They beat the Nets in the first matchup in Brooklyn 103-92.
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the league. Still, the talk around the team is about Kevin Durant's injury in their most recent game. He's having one of the best shooting seasons ever and his absence will be impossible to replace.
This game could serve as a preview for the Eastern Conference Finals. Let's see how these division rivals stack up in round two of this season's series.
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Match Details
Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Brooklyn Nets
Date and Time: Thursday, January 12, 7:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Barclays Center
Get $200 in free bets if any NBA team hits a three-pointer
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
There is one absence in this game that will certainly loom large.
The Celtics haven't submitted an injury report yet, but Danilo Gallinari will remain out due to his ACL injury. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were both game-time decisions that didn't play last night, so it's safe to assume they'll be questionable again tonight.
For the Nets, superstar Kevin Durant will miss the first of many games tonight due to an unfortunate MCL injury. Joining him is Nic Claxton, who is probable tonight.
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds
Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook
Get $200 in free bets if any NBA team hits a three-pointer
Celtics vs. Nets Starting 5s
Celtics - PG: Derrick White, SG: Grant Williams, SF: Jaylen Brown, PF: Jayson Tatum, C: Al Horford
Nets - PG: Kyrie Irving, SG: Seth Curry, SF: Royce O'Neal, PF: Ben Simmons, C: Nicolas Claxton
Celtics vs. Nets Prediction
The Celtics have handled business against the top of the Eastern Conference this season. Against the teams currently seeded two through four, they are undefeated, with each win being by at least nine points.
Without Kevin Durant, I don't think the Nets have a chance, not even against a fatigued Celtics team. Boston will cover tonight.
Prediction: Boston Celtics -3.5 (-105)
Get $200 in free bets if any NBA team hits a three-pointer