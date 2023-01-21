Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction

The Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (January 21) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Celtics have the best record in the entire NBA and have extended their winning run to 8 successive victories. They have an overall record of 34-12 and are sitting at the top of the Eastern conference standings.

They come into this game on the back of a very important 121-118 victory over the Golden State Warriors thanks to a very clutch performance in overtime. Their talisman Jayson Tatum was incredibly influential in that nail-biter, scoring 34 points and 19 rebounds.

The Raptors are winless in two and come into this game on the back of a 126-128 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which put their record at 20-26 and are now down to 11th place in Eastern Conference standings. They have been in up-and-down form lately, winning four of their last 10.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Wrist Out

Celtics superstar Tatum misses out with a wrist injury.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Boston Celtics -1.5 (-110) Over 235.5 (-110) -120 Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-110) Under 235.5 (-110) -101

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart SG Jaylen Brown SF Grant Williams PF Al Horford C Robert Williams

Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet SG Gary Trent SF OG Anunoby PF Scottie Barnes C Pascal Siakam

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Prediction

The Celtics should win this game quite comfortably even without their star man. They have been on a roll and should be able to extend their winning run to 9 successive games.

Although the Raptors have been amazing at home, the Celtics have been phenomenal on the road winning 16 games away from Boston. The last time the two sides faced eachother,r Boston came out with a 116-106 victory, which will fill them with a lot of confidence going into this one.

Being the best team in Basketball is not easy and if there is any team in the league that can do justice to the title it's the Celtics at the moment.

Celtics: -120

