Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will battle the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. The Red Sox fell to the Kansas City Royals 13-5 on Sunday, bringing their record down to 54-56 this year. The Braves currently hold a 64-46 record this season after losing their series to the New York Mets. The Braves have gone 40-20 when facing teams with a losing record in 2022, but historically they've been bad against Boston.

Rich Hill will take the mound Tuesday for the Red Sox. He is 4-5 with a 4.64 ERA in 16 starts this year. The Braves offense he'll be up against ranks sixth in runs per game, fourth in OPS, and second in homers.

Last outing, Hill lasted only three frames, allowing six hits and four earned runs while fanning one in a loss to the Houston Astros. The Braves have also gone 25-12 versus lefty starters, so Hill will have to be sharp on Tuesday.

Atlanta will send out righty Charlie Morton for the series-opening matchup. He has a 5-5 record with a 4.09 ERA in 21 starts, but lately, the right-hander has been better.

In his previous 17.67 innings, Morton has surrendered just four earned runs. The Red Sox offense ranks 11th in runs per game, but recently they haven't been as productive.

"Charlie Morton filth" - @BravesOnBally

Morton has been up and down this year, and he'll have a big test on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -158 -1.5 (+100) Over 9.5 (-110) Boston Red Sox +143 +1.5 (-120) Under 9.5 (-110)

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

Austin Riley will be facing lefty Rich Hill on Tuesday, and in opposite-handed matchups, he has been impressive, carrying a 1.190 OPS. Riley is slugging .622 when hitting off of soft-throwing lefties since the start of 2021. Rich Hill sits in the upper 80s to lower 90s with his fastball, giving Riley a massive advantage.

"The Atlanta #Braves today signed 3B Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million:" - @Braves

Pick: Austin Riley Over 1.5 Total Bases (-120)

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves travel up to Boston after a disappointing series with their rival New York Mets. Atlanta has seen the over hit in nine of their last 11 road games and 15 of 20 with Morton starting. Expect the Braves to get to Rich Hill and look for a lot of runs to be put on the board.

Prediction: Braves First 5 Innings Team Total Over 2.5 Runs (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt