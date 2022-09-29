Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Wednesday (September 28).

The Orioles and the Red Sox are in the bottom two of the American League East and their current series stands at one apiece.

The Red Sox have been the fifth-best team in an incredibly close-knit AL East division. They have gone 73-81 overall thus far with a win percentage of .474. They are also seven games behind the Orioles in fourth place.

The Boston side were still in contention for the playoffs a few weeks ago, but their season has taken a nosedive recently. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, meaning they are now well and truly out of the playoff race as realistically speaking, the Blue Jays and the Rays are the teams to battle it out for the wild-card spot.

The Orioles are just above the Red Sox in the standings in fourth place, seven games behind the Blue Jays in second place. Numerically, playoff qualification is improbable for the Orioles. Their overall record this season has been 80-74 so far with a win percentage of .519.

Their recent form has been average, winning five and losing five over their last 10 games. Even if the Orioles do not manage to keep themselves in playoff qualification, they could be able to disrupt the teams above them as they face the Yankees and then the Blue Jays who are certainly walking on thin ice right now.

Cedric Mullins of the Orioles and Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox are players to look out for. They have been the star performers for each of the two sides this term. Mullins has averaged .261 with the bat over the course of the season while Bogaerts has averaged .310 - which is the sixth highest in the MLB.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 28, 7:10 PM ET

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles best picks

The top picks for the game are Dean Kremer of the Orioles and Rich Hill of the Red Sox. Kremer has an ERA of 3.07 and Hill has an ERA of 4.65. The Orioles have won 8 of the 13 games he has started.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Baltimore Orioles +1.5 Over 9 +110 Boston Red Sox -1.5 Under 9 -125

Red Sox vs Orioles Final Prediction:

The Red Sox have been cold lately. Their inconsistencies have been evident so far and it might prove to be a deciding factor once again. The Orioles are favored in this one due to the pitching advantage that Kremer brings for them

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5

