Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Monday (September 26) in MLB action at Fenway Park.

Both American League East teams are going to battle it out for a higher finish in the division. The AL East has been incredibly competitive this season, as all five teams have won over 70 games this season.

The Red Sox are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a season record of 72-80. They were in the race for the wildcard but have fallen off massively in the last few weeks.

They are coming off five straight defeats and seven defeats in their last ten games. The Red Sox are only seven games behind the Orioles, who are fourth in the standings. The Red Sox's playoff chances have vanished, but they're still in the running for a higher finish.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have been pretty solid as well this season. Although they have also missed out on the playoffs, they have put up a good show this campaign.

Like the Red Sox, till a few weeks ago, they were in the running for a playoff berth, but inconsistency and poor results meant that opportunity went begging. The Orioles have gone 79-73 this season and are only seven games behind the Toronto Blue Jays who are in second place.

It looks highly unlikely the Orioles would ramp up the pressure and overtake Toronto, but it could happen. The Yankees have asserted dominance over the division, having guaranteed themselves a wildcard berth at the minimum, and look certain to clinch the division.

The Blue Jays and the Rays are set to battle it out for the second playoff spot, but the Orioles might still have a say in the fight.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox

Date and Time: Monday, September 26; 7:10 pm ET

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Best Pick

The top pick for the game is Jordan Lyles of the Orioles. He has an ERA of 4.50, and the Orioles have won 11 of 22 games he has started.

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Baltimore Orioles +1.5 Over 10 +112 Boston Red Sox -1.5 Under 10 -130

Red Sox vs Orioles Final Prediction

This could be quite a cagey affair, as both teams are in similar form and have similar positions in the standings. The Red Sox should be the safe bet, as they have home advantage and the fact that they are desperate to end the slump they are in.

Boston Red Sox: -1.5

