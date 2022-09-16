Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 16| 2022 MLB Odds

The three-game series between the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals starts on Friday. Fenway Park is all set to host the Royals after the Red Sox suffered an unwanted series defeat to their fiercest rival, the New York Yankees. Boston are looking to turn things around in this series.

The Red Sox are going through a tough phase, already out of the race for the playoffs. It is unusual to see such a team at the bottom of the American League East division. They have the worst winning percentage of .483 in the division. Their inconsistent home form (35-36) was not good enough to save them. Fans have been left disappointed throughout, especially after the series loss against the Yankees.

"Final: Yankees 5, #RedSox 3" - Red Sox

Kansas are not so very different from the Red Sox. They are only fourth in the AL Central and far behind the other top teams. There is no hope for them to make it to the playoffs. All the team can do is try to maintain the fourth spot as the Detroit Tigers are lurking right behind them. The Royals are also entering this series with a straight defeat against the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City Royals @Royals FINAL: Twins 3, Royals 2 FINAL: Twins 3, Royals 2

"Final: Twins 3, Royals 2"- Royals

Boston and Kansas will be fighting it out on the field for pride. As they cannot save their season, they would like to finish it off with a few wins. This is an excellent opportunity for either team to make a clean sweep. However, with the support of the home crowd, the Red Sox seem to have a slight advantage. Whether it works or not, only time will tell.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals match details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 07:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox -205 -1.5 (+100) U 9.5 (-115) Kansas City Royals +175 +1.5 (-120) O 9.5 (-105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals pick

Michael Wacha could set sail for the Red Sox against the Royals on Friday. He is ready to pitch for the home team and has done well thus far. With an impressive ERA of 2.69, Wacha has just been outstanding for an underperforming Boston team. Definite pick of the game.

Michael Wacha is looking to make an impact tonight.

Michael Wacha: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 19 107.0 84 32 88 2.69

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals prediction

The odds favor the home team for Game 1. While nothing is set in stone as both teams have been wildly inconsistent this campaign, expect Boston to win this one.

Pick/Prediction: Red Sox Total 1st 5 Innings U 5 -105

