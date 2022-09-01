Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 1| 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Both teams will look to win this game.

The Red Sox are currently placed last in the American League East. They have a 63-68 win-loss record, with a winning percentage of 0.481 this season. They are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rangers are in third place with 58 wins at a winning percentage of 0.450 this season. They have a negative away record of 30-33 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

Boston has struggled this season with batting and pitching. They lacked consistency and failed to perform at crucial junctures. Players like Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are a few exceptions. Bogaerts has 12 home runs, 60RBIs, and an OPS of 0.836 averaging 0.308 this season.

The Rangers have been winless in their last four games. They are struggling with the consitency. Their scoring is dependent on Nathaniel Lowe. He has 22 home runs, 66 RBIs and an OPS of 0.850 with an average of 0.301. The pitching has not been satisfactory from them. Most pitchers have an ERA of 4.00 or more.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, September 1, 7:10 pm EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BOSTON RED SOX +145 -1.5(+125) u9.5(-110) TEXAS RANGERS -162 +1.5(140) o9.5(-105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers best picks

The battle will be between the pitchers.

Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Red Sox. He has a 1-0 record with an ERA of 0.00 and 11 Ks in the last seven days. He is in great form and will be very crucial in this game.

Glenn Otto will pitch for the Rangers. He has a 1-0 record with three Ks and an ERA of 7.20. His pitching will be crucial for the team if they want to win the game.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers prediction

The game will be decided on the pitching. Teams have to focus on this to win the game.

The Red Sox have broken their losing streak and are more settled as a team. They have done well in scoring in the recent past and would like to take advantage of it to score big.

The Rangers are struggling with pitching. Glen Otto's recent form also goes against them. They will be at a disadvantage and will struggle in the game.

Prediction. Red Sox will win this game.

