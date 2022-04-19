"The job is to be a professional and show up. That’s something that I learned from my dad" - Rich Hill pays respect to late father, pitches for Boston Red Sox three days after his death

Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill has been open about the grief in his personal life, but he has not let the personal tragedy hinder what he loves most — pitching.

Hill, a 42-year-old veteran who was born and raised in Boston, lost his father, Lloyd Hill, late last week.

Will Middlebrooks @middlebrooks Really hoping for a special game from Rich Hill. Not just for the Sox, but for him and his family. Rich lost his father on Friday. His father ran the Boston Marathon 37 times! Really hoping for a special game from Rich Hill. Not just for the Sox, but for him and his family. Rich lost his father on Friday. His father ran the Boston Marathon 37 times!

Despite the obvious sorrow Hill must be feeling, he did not let it get in the way of the game.

Rich Hill honors late father in Patriots' Day start for Boston Red Sox

Lloyd Hill, who completed the Boston Marathon a staggering 37 times, passed away at the age of 94 last week. His son, Rich Hill, took the mound on Monday against the Minnesota Twins.

The day has special significance. Apart from being a public holiday in the state of Massachusetts, Patriots' Day is also the day that the marathon is held. The Boston Red Sox usually honor this day with a matinee game against a visiting team at Fenway Park.

🎙Not Another Sox Podcast🎙 @NASPpodcast Rich Hill becomes the first Masshole to pitch on Patriot's day in Fenway Park history, and just days after his father passed away who ran in the marathon 37 times Rich Hill becomes the first Masshole to pitch on Patriot's day in Fenway Park history, and just days after his father passed away who ran in the marathon 37 times https://t.co/mJiE6oAP3e

This past Patriots' Day, it was Rich Hill who got the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins. Aware of his strife, fans at Fenway greeted Hill as he stepped on to the field to throw out the first pitch of the ballgame.

Rich Hill began his career in 2005 for the Chicago Cubs. Since then, he has pitched for a number of teams, including the New York Yankees and LA Angels. Over 17 seasons, Hill has accrued 1,189 strikeouts, an ERA of 3.81, and a record of 74-52.

Rich Hill pitched for the New York Mets in 2021 before retunring to his home town team, the Boston Red Sox

Unfortunately, Hill's Patriots' Day start did not go well. He pitched only 4.2 innings, giving up six hits for four earned runs before being replaced. The Boston Red Sox eventually fell to the Minnesota Twins with a score of 8-3.

Hill was sanguine about pitching for the Boston Red Sox in what must be a difficult time for him. He said, “Yeah, it’s going to be a long week. It was a tough weekend, but the job is to be a professional and show up. No matter what circumstances there are outside of the clubhouse, or outside of the lines, you show up and you’re a pro. That’s something that I learned from my dad.”

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt