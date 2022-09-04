Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 4| 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Red Sox are currently placed last in the American League East with 66 wins and a winning percentage of 0.493 this season. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matches.

"4 in a row & a series W." - Red Sox

The Rangers are in third place in the American League West with 58 wins and a winning percentage of 0.439 this season. They are not performing well in away fixtures and have lost 36 times away from home. They are 2-8 in their last 10 matchups.

Boston have struggled this season with batting and pitching. They lacked consistency and failed to perform at crucial junctures. Players like Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are a few exceptions. Bogaerts has 12 home runs, 61RBIs, and an OPS of 0.846 averaging 0.313 this season.

Rangers have been winless in their last eight games. They are scoring well enough and are over-dependent on Nathaniel Lowe. He has 23 home runs, 67 RBIs and an OPS of 0.864 with an average of 0.305. The pitching has been poor with most pitchers having an ERA of more than four this season.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers match details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Friday, September 4, 1:35 pm EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BOSTON RED SOX -125 -1.5(-152) u9.5(-105) TEXAS RANGERS +108 +1.5(-170) o9.5(-105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers best picks

This battle will be decided on the basis of pitching. The Red Sox have done well in pitching and look to do the same in this game too.

Dane Dunning will start for the Rangers. He has a 0-1 record with five Ks and an ERA of 3.60 in the last seven days. His pitching this season has been below satisfactory and he will definitely look to better it in this game.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers prediction

Both teams have to focus on their pitching to win the game. The Red Sox will come into this game with high morale. They will look to sweep the Rangers as they are on a four-game winning streak and far more settled as a team. They have done well in scoring in the recent past and would like to take advantage of it to score big.

The Rangers are struggling with their pitching. They will be at a disadvantage and will struggle in the game. Their batting and pitching has been poor in the recent past and the struggle is likely to continue in this game too.

Prediction. Red Sox will win this game.

Edited by John Maxwell