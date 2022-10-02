Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 2| 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of their three-game MLB series on Sunday (October 2).

Both teams play in the American League East division. The Jays are second in the standings, whereas the Red Sox are languishing at the bottom. Toronto is leading the three-game series 2-0.

Things have not gone well for Boston in this series, suffering back-to-back humiliating losses to the hostss. Game 1 saw them getting thumping 9-0 before they lost the next game 10-0, explaining why they're at the bottom of the division.

Meanwhile, despite having a 5-5 record in their last ten games, Toronto has earned a wildcard spot. An overall (89-69) season has helped them stay in the second spot in the division, only behind the New York Yankees. They had tough competition throughout the season with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second spot, but it seems they are well in control. The Blue Jays would like to end the season with a few more wins.

The final game of the series will be a matter of pride for the Red Sox, having not scored in two games. That's something they would like to improve on as they look to end a disappointing season on a high. Expect a better performance from them in Game 3.

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 01:35 pm EDT

Venue: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +160 +1.5 (-135) O 8 (-105) Toronto Blue Jays -190 -1.5 (+115) U 8 (-115)

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Pick

This is going to be a fine battle between two of the best pitchers in the league. Kevin Gausman (12-10) will take to the hill for the Blue Jays. Michael Wacha (10-1) has been excellent for an underperforming Red Sox team. With a 3.30 ERA and 201 strikeouts, Kevin has had a monstrous season so far. However, Michael's 3.06 ERA takes the ice.

Pick: Michael Wacha Total Strikeouts Over 3.5 (-130)

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Prediction

Expect a better game from the Red Sox, as Michael Wacha is in the lineup. Even if they don't win, they should put up a better perfromance. Toronto looks strong and are the favorites to win again.

Prediction: Red Sox Team Total Over 3.5 (+105)

