The Brooklyn Nets (20-12) are on fire right now. During their recent 143-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Nets scored a whopping 91 points in the first half of the game.

This is not only the third-most in NBA history, but also a new franchise best for the Nets. Another franchise record was set during this game for the Nets as nine of the 12 players who played scored in double figures.

The Brooklyn outfit had a disastrous start to the 2022-2023 season, losing five of their first six games. November saw the Nets gradually pick up the pace and improve their win-loss ratio. December has seen them become almost untouchable bar a 103-92 loss to the Boston Celtics near the start of the month.

The current record for most points scored in the first half of an NBA game is held by the Phoenix Suns. The Phoenix crew scored an incredible 107 points against the Denver Nuggets in 1990. In second place is none other than the Golden State Warriors, who racked up 92 points in 2018 against the Chicago Bulls.

What does this mean for the Brooklyn Nets moving forward?

The Nets managed to hit this new record despite the absence of Kyrie Irving. The point guard/shooting guard sat out the game due to a calf injury. Players like power/small forward Kevin Durant more than rose to the occasion, securing the Nets one of their most dominant showings this season.

The Brooklyn outfit are now on a commendable seven-game winning streak. Their next game sees them take on the Milwaukee Bucks (22-9). The Bucks will enter the game on the back of a 114-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Needless to say, the Nets will have all of the momentum heading into this clash between two top tier teams this season.

Earlier this season, the Bucks picked up a 110-99 win over the Nets. Even so, the Brooklyn Nets have to be the favorites here considering their dominance of late. They'll also have the home-court advantage, and it's likely that Kyrie Irving will be cleared by then.

Betting on the Brooklyn Nets appears to be one of the safest gambles one can make moving forward this season.

