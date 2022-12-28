Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The State Farm Arena hosts this spectacle of a contest between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday (December 28) in NBA Regular Season action.

The betting odds and predictions are down below:

The Nets are scary. They continue on their terrorizing run of form, extending their streak to nine-straight wins. The Cavs were their latest victim as the Brooklyn side defeated them 125-117. They have beaten by two of the top four in the East in their last two games, claiming victories against the Bucks and the Cavs. With that latest result, they improved to a 22-12 record, climbing up to third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Kevin Durant is putting up a strong push for the MVP award, scorching teams week in and week out. Over the last 16 games, Durant is averaging over 28 points per game, on a ridiculous 65% true shooting. Over that stretch, the Nets have gone 14-2, improving their overall record drastically.

The Hawks have been mediocre at best over the last month. They have only won four of their last 10 games as they arrive into this contest, facing the most in-form team in the entire NBA. They were defeated 114-129 in their last game by the Indiana Pacers. With that defeat, they fell to a 17-17 record, placing 9th in the East.

Trae Young continues to put up absurd numbers, even though he is in the worst shooting form of his career. He is averaging 27 points and nearly 10 assists a night while making only 32% of his attempted threes.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets @ Atlanta Hawks

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela Calf Out

Hawks’ center Clint Capela is the only notable absentee in this game because of a calf injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Brooklyn Nets -5.5 (-110) Over 237.5 (-105) -222 Atlanta Hawks +5.5 (-110) Under 237.5 (-110) +177

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets: PG Kyrie Irving SG Royce O'Neale SF Kevin Durant PF Ben Simmons C Nic Claxton

Atlanta Hawks: PG Trae Young (GTD) SG Dejounte Murray SF De’Andre Hunter (GTD) PF John Collins C Onyeka Okongwu

Nets vs. Hawks Betting Prediction

The Nets are in scary form. They have won 14 of their last 16 games, including nine in a row. Kyrie and KD seem to be firing on all cylinders while Ben Simmons keeps racking up assists and boards on the daily.

The Hawks are in indifferent form, winning only four of their last 10 games. They are in the bottom five for three-point and field goal accuracy. The Nets should win this game, but it will be intense.

Nets: -5.5 (-110)

