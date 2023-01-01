Browns vs Commanders - Who Will Win? Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | Week 17 NFL Season

On Sunday, the 7-7-1 Washington Commanders will host the 6-9 Cleveland Browns in Landover, Maryland. The game will start inside FedExField at 1:00 p.m. EST. Despite the fact that both of these teams lost last week, I anticipate that they will play aggressively this time around.

Cleveland enters this contest coming off a 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. They struggled to move the ball enough to cover the spread on a consistent basis while holding it in their hands. If they want to compete with Washington on the road, they will need to be more effective in this one.

Browns vs Commanders Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Browns +110 +2.5 (-115) Over 41 (-110) Washington Commanders -130 -2.5 (-105) Under 41 (-110)

Browns vs Commanders Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: FedExField, Maryland

Browns vs Commanders Key Stats

Cleveland is now playing for pride and is in last place in the AFC North, five games behind the Cincinnati Bengals. They are averaging 355.1 total yards and 21.5 points per game on offense. This game had the 10th most yards per game average and the 14th most points scored.

On defense, Cleveland has struggled to consistently stop their opponents. At the moment, they are giving up 335.9 total yards and 22.9 points per game. This represents the 16th most yards and the 21st most points in a game. They have also had trouble stopping the run since their front seven hasn't generated enough opportunities.

With 5.5 games separating them from the Philadelphia Eagles in first place, Washington is currently in last place in the NFC East. With Taylor Heinicke sitting out this game, they will start Carson Wentz at quarterback on offense. They are averaging the 19th-most passing yards per game in the league, 212.7 per game.

Washington has proven to be difficult to beat on defense. They are giving up 313 yards overall and 20.9 points per game. This represents the fourth-lowest number of yards and the 12th-lowest number of points allowed per game. Only 198.6 passing yards per game are allowed because of their excellent secondary.

Browns vs Commanders Betting Prediction

Cleveland's front seven are still having trouble because they can't halt Washington's offensive assault. This will enable them to effectively score and gradually gain an advantage. Cleveland is also giving up the 16th most total yards and the 21st most points per game.

As Washington will start this game competing for their playoff lives, they will struggle to stay in this game. Watson hasn't wowed me so far this year, and Cleveland also played horribly against the Saints in their snowy game the previous week. Take Washington to win and cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Washington Commanders (-130)

