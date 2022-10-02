Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Parlay: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, & More

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay: Ride with the quarterbacks to stay hot

The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens will square off in what seems to be one of the best games of the afternoon. Through three weeks of NFL football, we have gotten a sense of which teams are contenders. While there is still plenty of time left in the season, there are a few teams that stand out and we know they will find themselves in the playoff mix when the end of the season comes around. The Ravens and Bills are two teams that could have a real shot at making a playoff run. If you want a solid same-game parly in this matchup, you're in the right place.

Leg #1: Josh Allen 275+ Pass Yards

Josh Allen has thrown for more than 1,000 yards in three starts this season. He's gone over the line in all three starts this season, so this feels like a safe spot on the alternate line. The Bills really don't have a workhorse running back to establish the run, so Allen has been utilizing the short pass game to control the clock. He should see another 35+ pass attempts in this one.

Leg #2: Lamar Jackson 40+ Rushing Yards

Lamar Jackson has back-to-back games of 100+ rushing yards against two pretty good defenses. Jackson has dominated defense both through the air and on the ground for a long time, and this Bills defense is dealing with some injuries. Look for Jackson to continue his dominance in this matchup.

Leg #3: Stefon Diggs 60+ Receiving Yards

Stefon Diggs leads the NFL in receiving yards through three weeks and he's been Josh Allen's number one option for the last three seasons. This connection has been automatic and it hasn't mattered who is guarding Diggs, Allen is looking for #14. Even Jalen Ramsey couldn't stop this duo from going off, so this line of 60 should be no problem for Diggs.

Leg #4: Devin Duvernay 25+ Yards

The Baltimore Ravens have a very thin receiving corp this season, and Devin Duvernay has stepped up as a secondary option for Lamar Jackson. Duvernay has surpassed this line in all three games and that shouldn't change in what should be a very competitive game. He is a good deep threat so he can get over this with one catch!

Leg #5: Gabriel Davis Anytime TD

Lining up on the other side of a star receiver like Stefon Diggs has proven to be beneficial for Gabriel Davis. In week one, Davis caught the first touchdown of the season for Buffalo, but hasn't found the end zone since. Look for him to get away and score in this matchup.

Leg #6: Alternate Spread Ravens +8.5

While the Bills are looking to bounce back after a devastating loss to Miami, the Ravens are looking to build off a victory against New England. The Bills are one of the best teams in the league, but Baltimore has the tools to put up a great fight. Lamar Jackson should be able to will Baltimore to be able to cover this alternate spread.

