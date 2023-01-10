Buffalo vs Miami Ohio Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction: January 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Buffalo Bulls will take on the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the NCAA at Millet Hall on Tuesday (January 10).

The Bulls are off to an 8-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season. They're fourth in the Mid-American Conference and are on a two-game winning streak. They're coming off a 80-62 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies, where Isaac Jack, Curtis Jones and Armoni Foster came up with 13, 19 and 14 points respectively.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks, who're 6-9 on the season, are tenth in their division and on a two-game losing streak. The defeat came against the Kent State Golden Flashes (69-66) in their previous outing. Four of their five players from the starting five scored in double digits, but that wasn't enough to get them a win.

Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (Oh) Redhawks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Buffalo Bulls -165 -3.5 (-110) O 155.5 (-110) Miami (Oh) Redhawks +145 +3.5 (-110) U 155.5 (-110)

The Bulls have had a mixed start to the season with eight wins and seven losses. Their away form is 0-3, which they need to improve on. The team has been very impressive on offense, averaging 78.7 points per game, which ranks 50th in the nation and conceding 75.9 points per outing, which ranks 332nd in the country.

The Redhawks, meanwhile, have only six wins but nine losses this season. Their home record is 5-5. The team has been above the average mark on offense, averaging 74.4 points per game, which ranks 138th in the nation, while they're conceding 73.9 points per outing, which ranks 302nd in the nation.

Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (OH) Redhawks: Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bulls @ Miami Redhawks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio

Buffalo Bulls vs Miami (OH) Redhawks: Prediction

The Bulls are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games. They're 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games away from home.

They have a big 8-2 advantage over the Redhawks in their last ten meetings. Considering their current form and statistics, the Bulls have a big advantage over the Redhawks. Expect an entertaining and one-sided game for the Bulls.

Final Prediction: -3.5 (-110)

