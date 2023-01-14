Can't Miss Same Game Parlay (+379): Giants vs. Vikings - Spread, Under, and Anytime TD

The New York Giants head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

This should be the most exciting game on the slate this weekend.

Both teams have been trying to overcome narratives about their performances this season, but none of that matters as it's put up or shutout in the playoffs.

Giants vs. Vikings Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 4:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Same Game Parly Leg #1 - Under 50.5 Points (-150)

Novice bettors rely too much on regular season trends when making playoff picks.

These two teams faced off on December 24, and people are using those results to make their bets on this one. The total in that game was 51 points, and while this line opened at 47.5, it has moved upwards as people expect the same game to occur.

While trends can help one make smart bets, betting on the same thing to happen is ridiculous.

Minnesota averaged 25 points per game this season and New York 22. So while this game will have a high total, it will be lower than everyone expects.

Under 48.5 is a safe bet, but in building a parlay, we will take a little insurance.

Same Game Parlay Leg #2 - Giants +6.5 (-194)

This will be a tightly contested game, as have all of Minnesota's games this season. It could go either way, but the winning margin will be less than a score. So taking the Giants and six-and-a-half point is one of the safest plays on the board.

Same Game Parlay Leg #3 - Any Time Touchdown Scorer - Saquon Barkley (-120)

If the Giants want a chance in this game, they need to give the ball to Saquon Barkley. He may be their savior in this one; if he has a big game, the Giants should win.

Barkley racked up 84 rushing yards and a TD in the game against Minnesota, but he will need a 100-yard game if the Giants want to win this week.

It's a little dicey to add to the parlay, but bettors may consider a straight bet on some Saquon rushing props.

