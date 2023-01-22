Canisius vs Quinnipiac Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 22| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Canisius Golden Griffins are off to a disappointing 5-13 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, ninth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and are coming off a loss against the Fairfield Stags (67-58) in their previous outing.

Jordan Henderson came off the bench and scored 13 points, the highest by any player. They will now take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who are on a brilliant 14-5 start to the season, who are third in the same conference, and are on a five-game winning streak.

They defeated the Mount St Mary's Mountaineers (58-51) in their last outing where multiple double-digit performances helped the team win in a low-scoring encounter.

The Bobcats will host this game at the M&T Bank Arena, where they will look to secure their sixth consecutive and 15th win overall. The Griffins, on the other hand, will be looking to end their losing start.

Canisius Golden Griffins vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Canisius Golden Griffins +375 +9.5 (-110) O 141 (-110) Quinnipiac Bobcats -500 -9.5 (-110) U 141 (-110)

The Golden Griffins are a lot behind in the conference compared to the Bobcats. Their conference record is poor at 3-6 whereas their away run is 2-8 at the moment. The team is below the average mark in offense, scoring 68.8 points per game, which ranks 249th in the nation, along with 31.6 offensive rebounds, while conceding 72.9 points, which ranks 280th in the nation.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have had a brilliant start to the season with their conference record of 5-3 and a home record of 5-2. They are above the average mark in offense, scoring 72.1 points per game, along with 36.7 offensive rebounds whereas conceding 65.5 points per game, which ranks 79th in the nation.

Canisius Golden Griffins vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Match Details

Fixture: Canisius Golden Griffins @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 02:00 p.m ET

Venue: M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, Connecticut

Canisius Golden Griffins vs Quinnipiac Bobcats: Prediction

The Golden Griffins are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread loss. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after a straight loss. They have a 7-3 advantage over the Bobcats in their last ten meetings but the current situation is the complete opposite.

Quinnipiac is in a far better position and is also hosting the game, which gives them a slight advantage. Expect the contest to be entertaining for sure.

Final Prediction: Canisius +9.5 (-110)

