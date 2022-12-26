Chargers vs Colts: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today - December 26 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts will face off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday night in an NFL Week 16 matchup.

Los Angeles is in one of the AFC Wild Card spots as they are currently sixth in the AFC entirely with an 8-6 record. They are on a two-game winning streak after a 17-14 home win last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts are eliminated from playoff contention and have a 4-9-1 record and are on a four-game losing streak after blowing a 33-point halftime lead last Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts

Date & Time: Monday, December 26, 2022; 8:15 pm EST

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Chargers -3.5 (-115) -195 Over 44.5 (-110) Colts +3.5 (-105) +165 Under 44.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Best Picks

Nick Foles is going to try to prove himself to be a starting quarterback as the Indianapolis Colts are struggling to find a quarterback right now. He is also under contract for next season as well, so expect Foles to try to prove himself here. But that means he will be trying to push the ball down the field and make plays. Foles is averaging 0.63 interceptions per game, so go with Foles to throw at least one interception in this game as well.

Nick Foles Over 0.5 Interceptions (+135)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers are the better team in this matchup and the Indianapolis Colts are just trying to figure things out. This Colts team will be deflated after blowing a 33-point halftime lead, which is the biggest blown lead in NFL history.

The Chargers have done well in this matchup as they are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played at Lucas Oil Stadium, so go with the Los Angeles Chargers to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers -3.5 (-115)

Get free NFL Picks, the latest NFL Prop Bets, and only the best NFL bets & NFL Predictions

Poll : 0 votes