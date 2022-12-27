Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets (9-25) will face the Golden State Warriors (16-18) in the NBA on Tuesday (December 27).
The Hornets are second to bottom in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a 124-113 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers (124-113) in their last outing. The Hornets are almost up to full strength, which has given them some wins lately after a horrific start to the season.
They put up a good display against the Trailblazers even though they lost the game. LaMelo Ball led the scoring charts with a 27-point performance, while PJ Washington came up with 22 points. However, Jeremy Grant's 32 and Jusuf Nurkic's 28 points proved to be too strong for the visitors.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a 123-109 win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson stepped up in the absence of Stephen Curry to score 32 and 24 points respectively. The defending champions have not started the season on a good note and are struggling to stay in playoff reckoning.
Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Details
Fixture: Charlotte Hornets @ Golden State Warriors
Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27; 10:00 pm ET
Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report
Both teams are dealing with many injuries at the moment. The Hornets have four injury concerns. Nick Richards is questionable for tonight's game, while Cody Martin is out with a knee injury. Dennis Smith Jr. is out with an ankle problem, while Mark Williams is out with an ankle issue.
Draymond Green is probable for the game with a foot problem, while Jamychal Green is out indefinitely due to illness. Andrew Wiggins is out with a thigh injury, while Stephen Curry is out with a shoulder injury. Andre Iguodala has a hip injury that will keep him on the sidelines for a while.
Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury List
Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Betting Odds
Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s
Hornets: F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Mason Plumlee, G Terry Rozier, G LaMelo Ball
Warriors: F Draymond Green, F Donte DiVincenzo, C Kevon Looney, G Klay Thompson, G Jordan Poole
Charlotte vs Golden State: Betting Prediction
Charlotte has a 6-4 advantage over Golden State in their last ten games. They have already faced off this season, which the Hornets won 120-113 in overtime. Their most recent games have not been high-scoring, so expect this game to be a close contest too.
Final Prediction: Total Under 237.5 (-110)
