Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

By Siddharth Rawat
Modified Dec 27, 2022 10:42 AM EDT
Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Clippers
Golden State to host Charlotte on Tuesday

The Charlotte Hornets (9-25) will face the Golden State Warriors (16-18) in the NBA on Tuesday (December 27).

The Hornets are second to bottom in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a 124-113 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers (124-113) in their last outing. The Hornets are almost up to full strength, which has given them some wins lately after a horrific start to the season.

They put up a good display against the Trailblazers even though they lost the game. LaMelo Ball led the scoring charts with a 27-point performance, while PJ Washington came up with 22 points. However, Jeremy Grant's 32 and Jusuf Nurkic's 28 points proved to be too strong for the visitors.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a 123-109 win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson stepped up in the absence of Stephen Curry to score 32 and 24 points respectively. The defending champions have not started the season on a good note and are struggling to stay in playoff reckoning.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27; 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

Both teams are dealing with many injuries at the moment. The Hornets have four injury concerns. Nick Richards is questionable for tonight's game, while Cody Martin is out with a knee injury. Dennis Smith Jr. is out with an ankle problem, while Mark Williams is out with an ankle issue.

Draymond Green is probable for the game with a foot problem, while Jamychal Green is out indefinitely due to illness. Andrew Wiggins is out with a thigh injury, while Stephen Curry is out with a shoulder injury. Andre Iguodala has a hip injury that will keep him on the sidelines for a while.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury List

PlayerTeamStatusInjury
Nick RichardsCharlotte HornetsQuestionableAnkle
Cody MartinCharlotte HornetsOutKnee
Denni Smith Jr.Charlotte HornetsOutAnkle
Mark WilliamsCharlotte HornetsOutAnkle
Draymond Green Golden State WarriorsProbableFoot
Jamychal GreenGolden State WarriorsOutIllness
Andrew WigginsGolden State WarriorsOutThigh
Stephen CurryGolden State WarriorsOutShoulder
Andre IguodalaGolden State WarrirosOutHip

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Betting Odds

TeamMoneylineSpreadOver/Under
Charlotte Hornets+155+4 (-110)O 237.5 (-110)
Golden State Warriors-175-4 (-110)U 237.5 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

Hornets: F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Mason Plumlee, G Terry Rozier, G LaMelo Ball

Warriors: F Draymond Green, F Donte DiVincenzo, C Kevon Looney, G Klay Thompson, G Jordan Poole

Charlotte vs Golden State: Betting Prediction

Charlotte has a 6-4 advantage over Golden State in their last ten games. They have already faced off this season, which the Hornets won 120-113 in overtime. Their most recent games have not been high-scoring, so expect this game to be a close contest too.

Final Prediction: Total Under 237.5 (-110)

Edited by Bhargav
