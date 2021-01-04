LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-to-back game on 5th January 2021. The LA Lakers cruised to a comfortable win in their first matchup of the 2020-2021 NBA season, beating the Grizzlies 109-94.

The Lakers had six players score in double digits, led by LeBron James with 22 points and Anthony Davis with 17 points. Their new forward, Montrezl Harrell, made an impact with 16 points and 9 boards in just 21 minutes. Wesley Matthews found his rhythm, scoring 14 points, going 4-6 from the deep.

The Memphis Grizzlies fought well but were no match for the well-oiled Lakers unit. They were clearly missing Ja Morant's point production from the floor. Morant was averaging 26.3 points before he went out with a sprain in his left ankle. The Grizzlies have five players (injuries) out of rotation currently which only adds to their woes.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 8 PM ET. (Wednesday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

LA Lakers Preview

Coming into this matchup, the LA Lakers are tied for the best record in the West with five wins and two losses. They are on a three-game winning streak and will look to add another tick in the win column when they take on the Grizzlies for the second time this season.

This #LakersWin had 6 Lakers in double figures:@KingJames: 22 pts, 13 reb, 8 ast @AntDavis23: 17 pts, 9 reb @MONSTATREZZ: 16 pts, 9 reb@WessyWes23: 14 pts

Dennis Schröder: 11 pts, 5 ast @kylekuzma: 11 pts https://t.co/RNmbiyqFnz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 4, 2021

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have continued to lead the LA Lakers from the front this season. Although there were some doubts about the new role players coming in this offseason, the LA Lakers' bench has been producing at a high level so far.

One can expect the men in Purple and Gold to sweep their mini-series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - LeBron James

Los Angeles v San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James continues to make his case for the title of GOAT ever more compelling. He is third on the all-time scoring list in the regular season and first in the playoffs.

King James earned his fourth ring when he led the LA Lakers to the NBA Championship in October 2020. He has had a great start to the season and will be the key player in this matchup. James tormented the Grizzlies in the first game, notching up 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists in 32 minutes.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G LeBron James, G Dennis Schroder, F Kyle Kuzma, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies come into this game at the bottom of the Western Conference table. The team has been struck by an injury crisis and this has been reflected in their record so far this season.

The Grizzlies started their game against the LA Lakers well. But the second half was a disaster for them - especially the fourth quarter - where they only managed to score 19 points against a Lakers side that dropped 31.

The Memphis Grizzlies will need more firepower down the stretch and multiple players scoring in double digits to get the better of the Lakers in this game.

Key Player - Kyle Anderson

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Anderson is the Memphis Grizzlies' best bet to topple a surging Lakers side. Anderson led the scoring for Memphis in their first game against the Lakers, finishing with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Anderson will need to produce much more this time around if Memphis are to emerge victorious.

The 27-year-old's season averages so far are 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 31.8 minutes per game. He is shooting 43.5% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Dillon Brooks, G Desmond Bane, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clarke, C Jonas Valanciunas

LA Lakers vs. Grizzlies Match Prediction

The LA Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to win this game against a short-handed Grizzlies side. The Lakers have momentum on their side, with many new faces vying to make their presence felt in Laker nation. In fact, this may turn out to be a one-sided affair, with a blowout being a probable outcome.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Southeast - Memphis and Spectrum SportsNet. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.