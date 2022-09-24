Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Chicago Bears will be hosting the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Bears suffered their first defeat of the season, 27-10, to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

Offensively, Chicago couldn't get anything going, so they'll try to improve in that area this week. For Houston, they're now 0-1 with a tie after losing to the Denver Broncos 16-9 on the road last week.

Since 2016, these teams have squared off just twice, so we'll see what's in store for us on Sunday.

The Bears offense hasn't really clicked so far, and the lone bright spot so far has been running back David Montgomery. Now in his fourth year, Montgomery has totaled 148 yards through two weeks while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

The Texans' run defense has been poor, so this could be a weakness that Chicago chooses to exploit. Quarterback Justin Fields struggled last year, and he's still searching for that breakout performance. Through two weeks, he's only attempted 28 passes, so it'll be interesting to see if he can get in a better rhythm Sunday.

The Texans have only scored 29 points so far, ranking them sixth-worst in this category in the NFL. Although it's a small sample size, the Bears have defended the pass well, but their run defense has been subpar.

Houston quarterback Davis Mills has been decent through two starts, but overall this offense hasn't been able to put that much pressure on opposing defenses. Expect Chicago's secondary to key in on Texans' leading receiver Brandin Cooks on Sunday, and if they're able to neutralize him, they should be in good shape.

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans Match Details

Fixture: Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears

Date & Time: Sunday September 25, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Houston Texans +2.5 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110) +120 Chicago Bears -2.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) -140

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans Betting Prediction

Dating back to last season, Houston has seen seven of their previous eight road contests go under. For the home side, they've had the under hit in five of six games that they've lost by 14 or more points.

Expect these teams to struggle to score once again. Neither team has seen any of their games go over this year but look for that to be the case in Chicago on Sunday.

Prediction: Under 39.5 (-110)

