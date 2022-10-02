Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Parlay October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New York Giants will play host to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Both teams have ground out two wins out of their first three, so expect another tight game between two of the better NFL franchises historically. The team fromt the Big Apple suffered their first loss last week to the Dallas Cowboys, but they'll remain home to welcome the Bears to town. Chicago's defense has propelled them to a 2-1 record, but they'll need the offense to show up eventually to sustain their winning ways. Below, we'll go through the best same-game parlay for this matchup.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bears @ New York Giants

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

NFL Parlay Leg #1: First Half Under 20.5 Points (-170)

The Bears have been held to just 6.7 first half points per game this year, and overall the offense hasn't really gotten going. As for the Giants, they've mustered just three points per first half, as they've done the bulk of their scoring after halftime. Defensively, both teams have been pretty solid, especially when it comes to limiting passing yards and points. Neither quarterback should light it up, especially in the first half, where both sides should be a little more conservative with their play calling. The first half should end with under 21 points on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where it's expected to rain throughout.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Giants First Half +3.5 (-265)

The Giants have not done anything offensively in first half this year, but their defense has kept them in games. Since Chicago has only scored over seven points in the first half just one time this year, there's a good chance the NFC East will remain within a field goal after two quarters.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Daniel Jones 1+ Passing Touchdowns (-265)

Daniel Jones has had a season so far that's right in line with his career numbers. He's certainly not an elite quarterback, but he's solid enough to run an offense. While he won't put up massive statlines often, he is averaging exactly one passing TD per game this year and over 35 attempts over the last two weeks. He missed some time due to injury last year, but in his last eight starts, he's recorded a passing TD in seven of them.

