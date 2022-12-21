Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls (12-18) recently broke a four-game losing skid with a 113-103 win over the Miami Heat. Their opponents tonight, the Atlanta Hawks (16-15), are coming into tonight's game off the back of a painfully close 116-115 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Bulls have had a tough season thus far, enduring multiple losing skids. They've also been without star point guard Lonzo Ball all season. The Hawks, meanwhile, have had a hit-and-miss season thus far. They looked more impressive last with their 125-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets than they did against the Magic most recently.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Bulls @ Hawks

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

On the Bulls' front, Lonzo Ball is out with long-term knee issues. Small forward Javonte Green is questionable due to right knee soreness. Small forward Derrick Jones Jr. has been listed as questionable for unspecified reasons.

On the Hawks' end, center Clint Capela is out with a right calf strain.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Bulls +6.5 (-110) Ov 234 (-110) +210 Hawks -6.5 (-110) Un 234 (-110) -260

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

Bulls - PG: Alex Caruso, SG: Zach LaVine, SF: DeMar DeRozan, PF: Patrick Williams, C: Nikola Vucevic

Hawks - PG: Trae Young, SG: Dejounte Murray, SF: Bogdan Bogdanovic, PF: De'Andre Hunter, C: John Collins

Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction

The Bulls' win over an injury-plagued Miami Heat saw Nikola Vucevic score an impressive 29 points. The team looked solid on offense but, as has so often been the case for them this season, lagged badly on the defensive end of the court. Tonight is the second of a back-to-back set so fatigue could prove to be an issue for the Chicago outfit tonight.

The Hawks, meanwhile, have had a relatively average season for the most part. They've regained some momentum lately thanks to the recent returns of John Collins and Dejounte Murray. The absence of Clint Capela has hindered the Atlanta outfit on defense of late. Tonight, the Hawks have more momentum than their opponents. They'll also enjoy the home-court advantage and are better-rested. A close Hawks win seems very likely.

Prediction: Hawks -6.5 (-110)

