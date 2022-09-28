Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 27| 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Both sides have squandered their playoff chances and are now out of contention for the rest of the season.

The Cubs have had a decent season thus far, currently sitting in third place in the National League Central. They have an overall record of 67-86 with a win percentage of .438.

They have been in great form recently. They have won five of their last six fixtures and are looking to continue on that track. They do not have much to play for, but they could very well finish their season on a high.

The Phillies have been good this season. They are currently in third place in the NL East, behind the Mets and the Braves, who have already secured the playoff berths in the division.

The Phillies were in the running for one of those spots for the majority of the season, but inconsistencies have played a massive role in their inability to keep pace with the rest.

Their overall record this season has been 83-69, which is 13 games behind the next best, the Braves. Their recent form has been concerning, having lost seven of their last 10 fixtures. If their cold run continues, their season will be ultimately deemed a failure.

Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom have been impressive for the Cubs. Hoerner has a batting average of .290, which is one of the highest in the MLB. Wisdom has hit 25 homers thus far and looks like adding more.

Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber are the key players for the Phillies. Bohm averages .291 with the bat. Schwarber has hit 42 home runs and has an RBI of 87 thus far.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago Cubs

Date and Time: Monday, September 26, 7.40 PM ET

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies best pick

The top picks for the game are Marcus Stroman of the Cubs and Zack Wheeler of the Phillies. Stroman has an ERA of 3.80 and Wheeler has an ERA of 2.98.

The Phillies have won 11 of the 18 games he has started. Both pitchers are good props for K’s and Walks in the game.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Chicago Cubs +1.5 Under 6.5 +145 Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 Over 6.5 -170

Cubs vs Phillies Final Prediction

The Cubs are in good form, but the Phillies are better overall. They should be favored in this contest as they do have a significant advantage from the mound with Zack Wheeler putting on good performances.

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5

