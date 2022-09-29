Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday (September 29) at the Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have wrapped up the series, winning both games, which was surprising, as they were massive underdogs.

The Cubs have been pretty underwhelming this season but have picked up form towards the end. They missed the playoffs but have solidified third place after building up a buffer over the Cincinnati Reds.

Their positive string of results has seen them win seven of their last ten games. The Cubs are now 69-86 on the season. Their upcoming fixtures look promising as they look to close the season on a high with more wins.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are stuck in a rut. They looked pretty strong and had an outside shot at a playoff berth, but their poor recent form put paid to those hopes. They have failed to win nine of their last 12 outings, reducing their overall record to 83-71.

In most of the other divisions, they would have been strong contenders for the playoffs, but the Phillies trail the top two by a wide margin. The Mets and the Braves have been on a tear, winning over 95 games to guarantee themselves wildcard berths at the minimum.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Aaron Nola put on an absolute show, ending the game with eight Ks over six innings pitched, but that wasn’t enough to earn the Phillies a win. Philadelphia's batting underperformed, resulting in a 2-4 loss.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago Cubs

Date and Time: Thursday, September 29; 2:20 PM ET

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Best Pick

The top pick for the game is Ranger Suarez of the Phillies. Suarez has an ERA of 3.38. The Phillies have won ten of 15 games he has started. Suarez is a top prop for Ks and walks here.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Chicago Cubs +1.5 Under 8.5 +160 Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 Over 8.5 -190

Cubs vs Phillies Final Prediction

The Cubs are jubilant, pulling results out of nowhere, and will look to continue their dream run. However, the Phillies are the safer bet and the favorites.

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5

