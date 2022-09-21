Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will host the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday (September 21) night. The Guardians have been able to get some separation in the American League Central race, but the White Sox still have a slim chance, sitting just five games back.

Cleveland came out on top 10-7 against Chicago on Tuesday to improve to 81-67. The White Sox, meanwhile, are now 76-72 after losing Tuesday's game. They are 5 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the final American League wild card spot.

Chicago will send out Lance Lynn, who currently has a 7-5 record with a 3.99 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. The Guardians' lineup, which ranks in the bottom half in runs per game, has been a lot better over the past week, averaging 5.6 runs per game in their last seven.

The White Sox right-hander has been playing lights out recently, allowing just two earned runs in his past 19 1/3 innings. Lynn has also pitched really well against Cleveland, so expect him to try and cool off the Guardians' bats tonight.

Triston McKenzie will be on the hill for the visitors on Wednesday. He is 10-11, with a 2.99 ERA in 27 starts so far. McKenzie has been excellent this season, and he'll be facing an average White Sox lineup that has scored over five runs per contest in their previous seven.

He has been very reliable lately, giving up just three earned runs in his past 14 innings. McKenzie does have a 3.92 FIP, though, which means he's been on the fortunate side of some results this season. Still, he has proven to be one of the better pitchers anyway this year, so expect him to have another solid performance.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox.

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 8:10 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians +120 +1.5 (-185) Over 7.5 (-115) Chicago White Sox -140 -1.5 (+155) Under 7.5 (-105)

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

Last night's matchup ended up being a slugfest, but overall, the White Sox and the Guardians have been hot. Still, both of these starters have been exhibiting their best stuff, and when they matched up last month, both pitchers were great.

That game ended 5-2 in favor of Cleveland, so expect a lower-scoring affair time time around as well, especially early on.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-130) & Game Total Under 8 (-125)

