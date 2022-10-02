Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 2 | 2022 NFL Season

The Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (October 2). The Chiefs are part of the American Football Conference West division, whereas the Buccaneers represent the National Football Conference South division.

Tampa Bay leads the head-to-head matchup 4-1.

The City Chiefs currently sit on top of the AFC West with two wins and one loss. Game 1 for Kansas was a display of great offense as they outclassed the Arizona Cardinals (44-21). They followed it up with another 25 + win against the Los Angeles Chargers (27-24). They faced a surprising defeat in Game 3 against the Indianapolis Colts (20-17). Kansas will once again look to bounce back in Game 4.

Tampa Bay at home is not the easiest team to beat. They also have two wins and one loss coming into Game 4 of the season. Their first win was away against the Dallas Cowboys, beating them 3-17. They followed this win with another against the New Orleans Saints (10-20). After two away wins, the Buccaneers fell short at home to the Green Bay Packers (12-14). It was an extremely close defeat.

This game will probably be the City Chiefs' offense versus Tampa's defense. Both teams have been good so far on these fronts and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Betings Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Chiefs -105 +1 (-110) O 45.5 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -115 -1 (-110) U 45.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 08:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pick

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Tom Brady will be itching to go out on the field and deliver for his team against the Chiefs. The 45-year-old is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league. There will be a lot riding on his shoulders after the defeat in the previous game. Expect Brady to produce good numbers.

Pick: Tom Brady Total Passing Yards Over 270.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction

It will be a very close game between two solid teams. If the Buccaneers are to win this game, the defense will have to do its job, as Tom Brady does his. If this doesn't happen, then the Chiefs might take the game away quite easily.

Prediction: Buccaneers Total Touchdowns Over 2.5 (-115)

