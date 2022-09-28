Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Odds, line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Cincinnati Reds in the third and final game of their MLB series on Wednesday (September 28). They are leading 2-0 and will hope to make it a series sweep.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the National League Central division.

The Pirates (58-97) have had a terrible season so far. Their chances of qualification are over, as they sit last in the division. Winning a few games for their fans is something they can look to achieve now. Their series win against the Reds has lifted their spirits.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati ranks fourth in the division, a spot above Pittsburgh, who will now look to win the series 3-0. The Reds (60-95) are also in a terrible situation. They found themselves in a decent position, but a 3-7 run in the last ten games hasn't helped as they look to avoid a clean sweep against the Pirates.

As both teams have nothing to lose now, they have only pride to play for as they try to win it for their fans. A few wins before the end of the season will be good for their confidence going into next season.

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28; 12:05 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates -120 +1.5 (-180) U 8 (-105) Cincinnati Reds +100 -1.5 (+160) O 8 (-115)

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Pick

Bryse Wilson (3-9) will take the hill for the home team, while Luis Cessa (4-4) will do so for the away team. Both pitchers have had below average seasons, and there's hardly anything that differentiates them. However, Cessa enjoys a slightly better 4.78 ERA for the season than Wilson (5.95).

These are high ERAs, so a high scoring contest could ensue. Cessa also has a better W-L ratio (5-5).

Pick: Total Hits Over 16.5 (-120)

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Prediction

Game 3 should be a highly exciting game, as both teams have nothing to lose. Expect a lot of fireworks.

Prediction: Reds For The W (+100)

