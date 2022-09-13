Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The Reds placed fourth in the National League Central with 56 wins at a winning percentage of 0.403. They have a poor home record of 29-40 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Pirates are placed last in the National League Central with 52 wins at a winning percentage of 0.371. They are not doing great away from home and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Reds have struggled this season with both batting and pitching. They are very dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring. He has averaged 0.266 this season with 64 RBIs and an OPS of 0.718. In the last game he averaged 0.333 with an 0.833. Alexis Diaz has contributed to the team. He has an ERA of 1.83, 73 K and a WHIP of 0.94.

The Pirates have struggled the whole of the season. For scoring, the team is primarily dependent on Bryan Raynolds. He has an OPS of 0.786 this season with 52 RBIs and 22 home runs. The pitching has been sub par this season, with most pitchers having an ERA of over 4.00 and WHIP over 1.00.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 12:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER PITTSBURGH PIRATES -120 -1.5(+145) o7(-125) CINCINNATI REDS +105 +1.5(-180) u7(+102)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates best picks

Luis Cessa is likely to start for the Reds. He has an ERA of 4.97, 44 Ks and a WHIP of 1.33 this season. In the last seven days, he has done a great job with an ERA of 3.18,a WHIP of 0.53 and 7 Ks.

John Oviedo will start for the Pirates. He has an ERA of 3.90, 32 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.47. In the last seven days, he has struggled and has an ERA of 21.60 with a WHIP of 3.60. His form against the Reds has not been satisfactory either.

Cessa would have a better impact on the game and he is the pick of the game.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction

Both teams are struggling this season and will look to do well in thr game. The Reds are better placed for a win with in-form pitchers and batting lineup.While the Pirates are at a disadvantage due to poor form from starting pitcher Oviedo.

Prediction :- The Reds will win this game.

