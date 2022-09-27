Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of their three-game MLB series on Tuesday (September 27).

Both teams have failed to perform this season and are in the lower half of the standings.

The Reds are fourth in the National League Central with 60 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.390. They have a poor home away record of 29-47 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are last in the National League Central with 57 wins and a winning percentage of 0.370. They are not doing great at home and are 2-8 in their last ten outings.

The Reds have struggled this season with both batting and pitching. They have been overly dependent on Kyle Farmer for scoring. His average has dropped to 0.253 with 74 RBIs and an OPS of 0.696. Alexis Diaz has delivered for the team this season, with an ERA of 1.81, 79 K and a WHIP of 0.96.

The Pirates, meanwhile, have struggled all season. For scoring, they have been dependent on Bryan Raynolds. He has an OPS of 0.810 with 60 RBIs and 26 home runs. The team's pitching has been poor, which explains their struggles.

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 06:35 pm EDT

Venue: PNC Park • Pittsburgh, PA

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER REDS -105 -1.5(+175) o7(-105) PIRATES -110 -1.5(+185) u7(+100)

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Hunter Greene will start for the Reds. He has an ERA of 4.91, 146 Ks and a WHIP of 1.25 this season. In the last seven days, he has done a decent job with an ERA of 3.60 and eight Ks.

Mitch Keller will start for the Pirates. He has an ERA of 3.99, 128 Ks and a WHIP of 1.38. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 3.00 with seven Ks. He has done poorly against the Reds and will look to improve that.

Greene could have a significant impact on the game due to his form and past performances, which makes him the pick of the round.

Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction

Both teams are struggling this season and will look to do well here. The Reds will try to score and do more to win the game. While the Pirates have done great, they will try to score big and pitch well to win the series.

Their better scoring and form makes the Pirates the favorites to win in this game.

Prediction: Take Pirates at ML(-110)

