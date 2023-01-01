Cincinnati vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 1 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Cincinnati Bearcats will play the Temple Owls in college basketball action on Sunday. The Bearcats have played well this season, winning 10 out of their 14 games this season. They are currently on a four-game winning run and look very much settled ahead of this encounter.

The home team, Temple, have played well too. Sitting one place behind Cincinnati in the conference, they will look to make a mark in the upcoming game again. As both teams are coming with a win, the matchup is very interesting.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Temple Owls Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL CINCINNATI -164 -3.5(-115) o143(-110) TEMPLE +136 +3.5(-105) u143(-110)

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Temple Owls Match Details

Fixture: Bearcats vs Owls

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1 2023, 3:00 pm EDT

Venue: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Temple Owls Key Stats

The Bearcats have played well to score over 80 points per game, each with contributions from David DeJulius and Landers Nolley II. Both players are averaging over 15 points, with an FG conversion rate of over 47. This speaks volumes about their importance to the team.

The Bearcats as a team, have done well, averaging over 15 points per game and with turnovers of less than 11, they have maintained their finishing on a high. The defense of the team is as good as any other successful team in the league and there is not much of a concern for them going into the game.

The Owls have done decently on offense, scoring around 70 points per game this season, with contributions from the likes of Khalif Battle having played a key role in this. He has earned more than 18.5 points per game playing around for 34 minutes on average with a high free throw percentage of over 80 percent.

The Owls have had over 13 assists and 34 rebounds per game on average, but to transform these into better results, they have to reduce the turnovers per game. The lack of defensive stability has also hampered them and needs to be taken care of going forward in the future.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Temple Owls Betting Prediction

The game is a bit more inclined toward the Bearcats due to their offensive strength and better defensive organization. With only area of concern is their road form which is not good.

Meanwhile, the Owls, though, did well in the last game but come with an inconsistent run and have not been effective while scoring. With defensive loopholes in sight, they are likely to find it difficult against Cincinnati.

We can expect Bearcats to have a go at this one and win through better team display.

Prediction: Take, Bearcats, -3.5(-115)

