Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 11, 2022 | NFL 2022 Season 

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are matched for a dramatic Week 1 game.

It's serendipitous that Baker Mayfield would be traded to the team the Browns are playing in Week 1. This is one of three revenge games on the Sunday slate. Joe Flaco and the New York Jets host the Baltimore Ravens, and Russel Wilson returns to Seattle to take on the Seahawks as a Denver Bronco. Each game holds a different level of intensity, but they should all be exciting.

The Browns enter this one with their own batch of problems as usual. They traded for a quarterback with legal trouble in the off-season, and now they have to play their first 11 games without him. Jacoby Brissett is a serviceable backup, but the Browns will need him to win at least five games to hand off a playoff-chasing team to Watson.

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Browns -1.5 (-105) (-104) Over 41.5 (-114) Panthers +1.5 (-115) (-112) Under 41.5 (-106)

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers Best Picks

Christian McCaffrey is one of the favorites to win Comeback Player of the Year. He sustained an injury early last year and missed practically the entire season, but he's back and ready to roar. Carolina will likely be conservative with him in this opening game, but if they are in the red zone, they will use him to punch it in.

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (-125)

Christian McCaffrey could easily eclipse the 1,000 yard mark this season.

Baker Mayfield will be dying to make a huge play against his old team. By air, by foot, or by both, Mayfield will want to make Cleveland regret trading him. With bettors expecting him to show out, his rushing prop is an easy move.

Baker Mayfield Over 8.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction

It's curious that the Panthers are the home team and still a dog in this one. All signs point to them having the better team, and Baker Mayfield is not the kind of QB you want to piss off. He's played with a chip on his shoulder for most of his career, but this will take it to a whole new level. Once again, it's advisable to take the dog in Week 1.

