Coach of the Year Odds: Nick Sirianni & More | 2022-23 NFL Awards

The regular season is over in the NFL and that means we know how far each coach has got their team this year. Some underperformed, while others overachieved. Only one coach can win Coach of the Year, though. Let's see who is in the running, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

NFL Coach of the Year Odds

Coach Odds Nick Sirianni -175 Kyle Shanahan +275 Doug Pederson +800 Brian Daboll +1400 Dan Campbell +2000 Kevin O'Connell +4000

Favorite: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles (-175)

Leading a team to the best record in the NFL is always a great start towards getting this award. The Eagles finished 14-3 this season and held the top seed in the NFC all season. Things got a bit hairy at the end when both the NFC East and #1 seed were in jeopardy, but their 13-1 start was good enough to hold their spot. Philadelphia has a top-10 offense this season, with two of their three losses coming with their backup quarterback starting. It was a nearly flawless campaign led by Nick Sirianni.

Dark Horse: Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers (+275)

Considered to be the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC, Kyle Shanahan's 49ers finished 13-4 this season. They began the 3-4 season before riding a 10-game winning streak to the NFC West crown and the #2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Despite starting three different quarterbacks this season, the 49ers managed to finish in the top-10 in scoring along with having the top defense in the NFL. The biggest knocks on Shanahan's chances are having arguably the best roster in the NFL and having experienced similar success recently.

Dark Horse: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars (+800)

Nobody expected the Jaguars, fresh off a 3-14 year and with one winning season since 2008, to be competitive this season. In his first season in Duval, Doug Pederson led the Jaguars to the playoffs by winning the AFC South. They finished last in the south for the previous four years. Jacksonville ended the season on a five-game winning streak. Their offense is 10th in points per game, and their defense is 12th in points allowed. Doug Pederson deserves a lot of credit for not only turning the franchise around, but also for hosting a playoff game in year one.

The Rest

Brian Daboll, Dan Campbell, Kevin O'Connell

Brian Daboll and Dan Campbell deserve a ton of praise for transforming two last-place teams with low expectations into teams with a winning record. While Dan Campbell's Lions narrowly missed the postseason, Brian Daboll's Giants surprisingly qualified. Kevin O'Connell's Vikings exceeded expectations, too, finishing 13-4 and winning the NFC North.

Poll : 0 votes