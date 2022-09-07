Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7| 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Rockies are currently in last place in the National League West with 58 wins at a winning percentage of 0.423. They have a positive home record of 37-33 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

Colorado Rockies @Rockies What a night! Sleep tight Rox Fans What a night! Sleep tight Rox Fans 💜 https://t.co/l2j9F5fUHG

"What a night! Sleep tight Rox Fans" - Rockies

The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central with 71 wins at a winning percentage of 0.526. They have a negative away record of 36-38 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

"Willy - the definition of clutch" - Brewers

The Rockies are struggling with consistency and are overly dependent on C.J. Cron for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.805, 26 home runs, and 89 RBIs with an average of 0.267 this season. He played well in the last game, too. However, they are struggling with pitching. All the main pitchers on the team have an ERA of over 4.5 this season. This is letting them down even after scoring well.

The Brewers have been doing great this season. Willy Adams and Christian Yelich have done great in the scoring department. Yelich has an OPS of 0.750, 46 RBIs, and an average of 0.259 this season. In the last game he averaged 0.400 with one home run and one RBI against his game.

Pitchers have done a great job this season with Corbin Burnes leading the season chart for the team.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MILWAUKEE BREWERS -140 -1.5(-105) o11.5(-110) COLORADO ROCKIES +120 +1.5(-125) u11.5(-110)

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers best picks

Kyle Freeland will start for the Rockies. He has an ERA of 4.75, 104 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.47 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.59, 3Ks, and a 0-0 record. He will look to give his best in this game.

Eric Lauer will start for the Brewers. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 2.70, 5 Ks and comes into this game with a 0-1 record. He has 134 Ks with a 10-6 record this season. He will be crucial for the team.

Freeland's current and home form gives him an advantage over Lauer, whose away form is not so great.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction.

The match is going to be tricky. The Brewers are strong on paper and have a good squad. The result will be decided by the pitchers' performances.

The Rockies are coming up with a great win and are likely to repeat it. With an overall contribution from batters and pitchers, the Rockies will win this game.

Prediction :- The Rockies will win this game

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy