Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres  Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Friday (September 23).

The Rockies are in last place in the National League West with 64 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.427. They have a positive home record of 40-38 and are 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

Colorado Rockies @Rockies Final: SF 3, COL 0



New series starts tomorrow vs the Padres at 6:10pm. Final: SF 3, COL 0New series starts tomorrow vs the Padres at 6:10pm.

The Padres, meanwhile, are in second place in the National League West division with 83 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.553. They are in good form and will look to sustain that here.

The Rockies are struggling with consistency and have been overly dependent on C.J. Cron for scoring this season. He has an OPS of 0.813, 29 home runs, and 101 RBIs with an average of 0.267. They are struggling with pitching, and all the main pitchers on the team have an ERA of over 4.5 .

The Padres, meanwhile, have Manny Machado playing brilliantly this season. He's leading the batting charts for the team with an average of 0.296, 30 Home Runs, 94 RBIs, and an OPS of 0.900. Yu Darvish has pitched well with an ERA of 3.05, 183 Ks and a WHIP of 0.93.

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Friday, September 23; 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER PADRES -155 -1.5(-105) o11.5(-105) ROCKIES +140 +1.5(-104) u11.5(-110)

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Best Picks

Ryan Felter will start for the Rockies. He has an ERA of 6.05 this season and comes with a record 3-8 in his last few outings. He has not done well and would like to improve his performance.

Sean Manaea will be on the mound for the Padres. He has done decently in the last few games. He has done well against the Rockies in the past and will take inspiration from that here. Manea will be the pick due to his better current form.

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Prediction

Both teams will go for a win. The Rockies are not in great form and are coming in with a four-game winless run. The Padres look more settled and have won five of their last six games. The Padres should win this one due to their better pitchers and scorers.

Prediction: Take Padres at ML (-155).

