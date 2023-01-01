Colts vs. Giants: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines & Picks for NFL Games Today - January 1 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Indianapolis Colts will visit the New York Giants in an interconference Week 17 matchup that could impact the NFC postseason race.

Indianapolis is 4-10-1 and eliminated from the AFC postseason race. The Colts have lost five games in a row and are just 1-5 under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Indianapolis is currently in line to receive the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

New York is 8-6-1 and in third place in the NFC East, however, they are in sixth place in the NFC postseason race. The Giants can clinch a postseason birth with a victory.

Colts vs. Giants Match Details

Fixture: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1st, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Colts vs. Giants Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Indianapolis Colts +5.5(-110) Over 38.5(-112) +194 New York Giants -5.5(-110) Under 38.5(-108) -235

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Colts vs. Giants Key Stats

The 4-10-1 Indianapolis Colts have been awful on both sides of the ball this season. Indianapolis is currently ranked 31st in scoring, averaging just 16.5 points per game. The Colts are ranked 25th in scoring defense as they have allowed 23.8 points per game. All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and four-time All Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

The 8-6-1 New York Giants have been a middle of the pack unit on both sides of the ball. The Giants are currently ranked 20th in both scoring and scoring defense. New York has scored 20.7 points per game while allowing 22.6 points per game.

Colts vs. Giants Betting Prediction

The Indianapolis Colts have already been eliminated from the postseason race and are currently in line for the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts will likely target a quarterback in the first round, however, they will need to keep losing as the top of the draft picture is very crowded.

The New York Giants, on the other hand, control their postseason destiny. A victory in either of their next two games will clinch a postseason spot. With New York set to face the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, they would surely like to win in Week 17.

Look for the Giants to take advantage of a Colts team that has not won a game since mid-November. Expect the Giants to win by at least six points as they clinch their first postseason berth since 2016.

Pick: New York Giants -5.5 (-110)

