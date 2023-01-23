Coppin State vs Howard Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Coppin State Eagles are off to a disappointing 6-15 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Mid-Eastern Conference. They are also on a three-game losing streak.

The Eagles are coming off a loss against the Norfolk State Spartans (96-65) in their previous outing. Despite multiple double-digit performances, the team still fell short by a 31-point margin.

They will now take on Howard Bison, who are on an 11-10 start to the season, fifth in the same conference, and are on a three-game winning streak.

They managed a win against the Morgan State Bears (88-56) in their last outing. Jordan Wood led the scoring charts for the team with a 15-point performance. They will now host this game at the Burr Gymnasium on Monday, January 23rd where they will be looking to continue their winning run. The Eagles, on the other hand, will be looking to end their losing streak.

Coppin State Eagles vs Howard Bison: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Coppin State Eagles +350 +9.5 (-110) O 155.5 (-110) Howard Bison -450 -9.5 (-110) U 155.5 (-110)

The Eagles have struggled so far this season as their conference record is 1-3 for now whereas their away record is poor at 2-12. The team is well above the average mark in offense, scoring 73.3 points per game, which ranks 147th in the nation, along with 28.3 offensive rebounds whereas conceding a massive 85.6 points per game, which ranks 363rd in the country.

The Bison are a little better compared to the Eagles and have a conference record of 3-1 whereas their home record stands at a decent 7-2. The team is also impressive on the offensive front, scoring 72.7 points per game, which ranks 158th along with 30.1 offensive rebounds, while conceding 72.8 points per game, which ranks 277th.

Coppin State Eagles vs Howard Bison: Match Details

Fixture: Coppin State Eagles @ Howard Bison

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 07:30 p.m ET

Venue: Burr Gymnasium, Washington, D.C.

Coppin State Eagles vs Howard Bison: Prediction

The Eagles are 0-5-1 against the spread in their last six away games. They are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games.

They have a 7-3 advantage over Bison in their last ten meetings. However, based on current statistics, Howard have a better conference record and a better overall record as well. They will also have home advantage. Expect a close contest nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Howard -9.5 (-110)

