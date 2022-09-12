Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11 | 2022 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the season's first Sunday Night Football matchup. These two teams are expected to be NFC championship contenders this year, with Tampa Bay (+300) favored to come out of the NFC. The Cowboys are at +900 to win, the fifth favorite in the conference.

The Cowboys are coming off of a 12-5 season where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the first round of the playoffs. Dallas was favored, but ultimately fell at home. This loss marks another year where America's Team failed to reach the conference championship, with their last appearance coming in 1995, the last time they won the Super Bowl.

The Bucs will have seven-time champ Tom Brady under center, the oldest player in the NFL. After winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, Tampa Bay advanced to the divisional round in 2021, where they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams, who themselves would go on to win the Super Bowl. This year, they'll look to get back there to give Brady a chance at his eighth ring.

Tampa Bay enters Week 1 with a ton of injuries to the offensive line, which could result in some issues moving the ball tonight. Still, the weapons the Bucs possess could be enough to overcome a banged-up O-Line. Running back Leonard Fournette returns, along with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They also added veteran Julio Jones, so look for these players to play key roles tonight.

The Cowboys QB Dak Prescott played great last year, finishing with 4,449 passing yards and a Cowboy record 37 touchdown passes. Prescott, along with Ezekiel Elliott, should put pressure on the Bucs' defense all night long.

"This time tomorrow...#TBvsDAL" - Cowboys

Dallas' defense ranked in the middle of the pack in major defensive categories, but they'll have their hands full tonight.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers -135 -2 (-115) Over 50 (-115) Dallas Cowboys +115 +2 (-105) Under 50 (-105)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Best Picks

Dak Prescott averaged more than two touchdowns per game last season, and in 11 of his 16 games, he notched two or more passing TDs. Expect him to open up the year with at least two tonight.

Pick: Dak Prescott Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-135)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Prediction

The Buccaneers are pretty hurt right now, but they do have the best quarterback ever on their side. Brady is 6-0 in his career versus Dallas, but the Cowboys have covered 13 of their last 16 against NFC opponents. Back the home team to cover by a field goal tonight.

Prediction: Cowboys +3 (-1340)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt