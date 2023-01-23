Delaware State vs SC State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Delaware State Hornets are off to a 1-16 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eighth in the Mid-Eastern Conference, and are on a horrible 15-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the North Carolina Central Eagles (74-55) in their previous outing, in which Khyrie Staten scored 13 points whereas other players failed.

They will now take on the SC State Bulldogs, who are on a 3-17 start to the season, seventh in the same conference, and are on a four-game losing streak themselves.

The MD Eastern Shore Hawks defeated them 76-70 in their last outing, in which Rakeim Gary scored 14 points for his team. The Bulldogs will now host this game at the Smith-Hammond Middleton Memorial Center on Monday, January 23rd where they will be looking to end their losing run. The Hornets, on the other hand, will aim to salvage pride and work with anything they get in their favour.

Delaware State Hornets vs SC State Bulldogs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Delaware State Hornets +250 +6.5 (-110) O 146.5 (-110) SC State Bulldogs -325 -6.5 (-110) U 146.5 (-110)

The Hornets are one of the worst performing teams in the country with a 0-4 conference record and a massively disappointing away record, which stands at 0-12. The team is way below the average mark in offense, scoring 61.6 points per game, which ranks 354th in the country along with 29.5 offensive rebounds while conceding 75.4 points per game, which ranks 327th.

The SC State Bulldogs are a little better but still struggling compared to the Hornets. Their conference record is also the same at 0-4 whereas the home record is decent at 2-2. The team is above the average mark in offense, scoring 73.8 points per game, along with 31.3 offensive rebounds while conceding 85.2 points per game, which ranks 362nd.

Delaware State Hornets vs SC State Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Delaware State Hornet @ SC State Bulldogs

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 07:30 p.m ET

Venue: Smith-Hammond Memorial Center, Orangburg, South Carolina

Delaware State Hornets vs SC State Bulldogs: Prediction

The Hornets are 5-2-1 against the spread in their last eight games. They have a 2-8 disadvantage against the Bulldogs in their last ten meetings.

Both teams are suffering at the moment and are desperate for a win. The Hornets are possibly in their worst form ever, whereas the Bulldogs are not far behind. Expect an enthraling contest between two teams with their tails down.

Final Prediction: Delaware State +6.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes