Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (September 25) in NFL action.

The Broncos are third in the standings.They are 1-1 this season and have struggled offensively.

The offense of the Broncos is up on the shoulders of Russell Wilson, who has done well individually. He has covered 559 passing yards at an average of 7.7 yards per passing attempt. He has a pass completion rate of 58.9 %.

Javonte Williams has done his job while rushing. He has covered 118 rushing yards at an average of 5.4 yards per attempt.

Receivers have a very important role to play during the offense. Courtland Sutton has done well with an average of 17.4 yards per attempt. He has covered 194 receiving yards in two games. Strong defense leads to strong attack. Alex Singleton has done well, with a contribution of 14 tackles in two games.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are in first place in the standings with one win and a loss. They are struggling offensively and have not had a positive impact as an offensive team. The defense of the team has been solid, allowing only 26 points in two games.

Quarterback Trey Lance, who leads the team charts in passing yards, has covered only 194 yards in two games. He averages 97 yards per game, which is way below expectations.

Rushing wide receiver Deebo Samuel has covered 103 yards at an average of 8.8 yards per rushing attempt. The receiving unit has done well, with Brandon Aiyuk covering 103 yards and averaging 14.7 yards per reception attempt.

Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw have performed their defensive duties well with 30 tackles in between them. Hufanga has done exceptionally well and has defended three passes with one interception.

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers odds odds

TEAMS Money Line Spread Total 49ers -120 -1.5(-107) o43.5(-114) Broncos +108 +1.5(-106) u43.5(-106)

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers prediction

Both teams willl go for a win, but the 49ers are favorites to win it. They are defensively very solid, which gives them the opportunity to shut down any offense. The Broncos have done well too, but their offense is not up to the mark and could struggle in this game.

The 49ers should win this one due to their superior team strength.

Prediction: Take San Francisco 49ers at (-1.5)

