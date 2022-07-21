Deebo Samuels' trainer drops major hint about 49ers star's NFL future

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been in the news all off-season about wanting out of San Francisco.

However, it looks like he may have changed his mind. Samuel's trainer posted a video on Instagram of an update on Samuel's status. According to his agent, Samuel is about to get paid.

His trainer said:

"We workin'. We about to get paid. Nah, nah, he about to get paid."

OurSF49ers @OurSf49ers_



: mjmamid01 || IG #49ers WR Deebo Samuel is back in the Bay and his trainer says he’s about to be paid: mjmamid01 || IG #49ers WR Deebo Samuel is back in the Bay and his trainer says he’s about to be paid 👀 🎥: mjmamid01 || IG https://t.co/F1zaGo36Le

There seems to be some optimism from Deebo Samuel and his agent that the star receiver will reach a mega-deal soon. One would think it would be with the San Francisco 49ers since there haven't been any rumors of a possible trade.

Since the start of the off-season, Samuel has requested a trade out of San Fran. Months later, however, he remains a 49er. According to a recent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the wideout has yet to rescind his trade request from the team.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from the 49ers, per @JFowlerESPN The Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship @brgridiron Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from the 49ers, per @JFowlerESPNThe Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship @brgridiron https://t.co/VS3DstDMur

Last season, Deebo Samuel made the first-team All-Pro while recording 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. In the backfield, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. This is an NFL record for most rushing yards by a wide receiver in a single season.

In his three-year career, he's recorded 167 receptions, 2,598 receiving yards, 81 rushing attempts, 550 yards, and 11 rushing touchdowns. He made the first-team All-Pro last season while setting career-highs in every single category.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, no deal is imminent for Deebo Samuel

Samuel in the San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams matchup.

In an article on NFL.com by Grant Cordon, he wrote about how NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is saying that no deal is imminent right now.

Pelissero informed, saying:

"There is nothing imminent as it pertains to Samuel and the Niners agreeing to an extension, and it is unknown whether he will report to training camp on Tuesday when veterans are scheduled to report, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday."

Pelissero also noted that Deebo Samuel could hold out, hold in or report as if it's "business as usual," as the situation remains sticky.

Time will tell whether Samuel will get paid or not before the season. Notably, if he doesn't get paid, he could potentially sit out.

If you use any quotes please credit NFL.com, Grant Cordon, Tom Pelissero H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far