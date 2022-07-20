"I don’t ever trip about madden ratings lol" - Deebo Samuel claims he isn't sweating much over his Madden NFL 23 rating while revealing the only game he plays

Madden NFL 23 will be released on August 19th, 2022. The game will feature legendary coach and commentator John Madden on the cover. Over the last week, many positional rankings have been revealed and most of the top players know their ratings.

The wide receivers were among those released and San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel did not make the top-10 in the position. Madden NFL 23 has given Deebo Samuel an 87 rating, despite his historic season and the numbers he put up. The receiver responded to his rating, saying the following:

"I don’t ever trip about madden ratings lol. Believe it or not the only game I play is @NBA2K."

Here is the top-10 list for receiver ratings:

Deebo Samuel made the first-team All-Pro while recording 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and scored six touchdowns. In the backfield, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. This is an NFL record for most rushing yards by a wide receiver in a single season.

Even Ja'Marr Chase isn't ranked as a top-10 wide receiver. Many find the list to be baffling.

John Madden will grace the cover of Madden NFL 23

Las Vegas Raiders Honor Hall of Fame NFL Coach & Broadcaster John Madden

Legendary NFL head coach and former sports broadcaster John Madden passed away on December 28th, 2021. EA Sports did the right thing in choosing Madden to grace the next cover of the Madden NFL series franchise.

There will be three different covers for Madden NFL 23, all of which will feature John Madden.

NFL @NFL The legendary John Madden returns to the cover #Madden23 The legendary John Madden returns to the cover #Madden23 https://t.co/unfWPYV6KD

Madden was the cover of the franchise video game for the first 11 editions from 1988 to 2000. Chuck Styles, who's responsible for the Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition, is grateful to be able to contribute to the game:

Styles said in a statement:

"As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philly, it's a full circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art."

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978. As Radiers head coach, he finished with a 103-32-7 (.750) regular-season record and a 9-7 record in the postseason. He never had a losing season in his career as a coach.

