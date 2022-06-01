REPORT: Legendary NFL HC returns to cover of Madden 23

For the first time in over 20 years, John Madden will be on the cover of the next Madden football game, Madden 23. Madden, whom the game is named after, is unarguably the biggest influencer of the game and will be seen on the cover for the next installment in the franchise. The cover is a remake of the first Madden cover released in 1988, featuring the man himself.

NFL @NFL The legendary John Madden returns to the cover #Madden23 The legendary John Madden returns to the cover #Madden23 https://t.co/unfWPYV6KD

Madden was the cover of the franchise video game for the first 11 editions from 1988 to 2000. Eddie George became the first player to grace the cover for Madden 2001.

There will be three different covers for Madden 23, all of which will feature Madden.

Chuck Styles, who's responsible for the Madden 23 All Madden Edition, is grateful to be able to contribute to the game:

Styles said in a statement:

"As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philly, it's a full circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art."

The former Super Bowl champion and legendary broadcaster, who died in 2021 at the age of 85, will also be featured in the game as an announcer.

EA Sports announced plans to direct funds from a $5 million John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education donation revealed earlier this year, directing $2.5 million to four local education nonprofits and another $2.5 million to the creation of the EA Madden Scholarship, a partnership with the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) that will support graduates at 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

John Madden had a legendary career as a head coach and sports broadcaster

NFL Class of 2014 Enshrinement Ceremony

John Madden was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 following his retirement from broadcasting in 2009.

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978. As head coach for the Raiders, he finished with a 103-32-7 (.750) regular-season record and had a 9-7 post-season record. He never saw a losing record in his career as a coach.

In 1976 the Raiders finished the regular season 13-1 and became Super Bowl champions, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 32-14. Madden is widely considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. He left behind a tremendous legacy and is one of the sport's biggest influencers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far