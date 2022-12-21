Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

The Detroit Pistons take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (December 21) in NBA Regular Season action.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The 8-25 Pistons have the worst record in the entire NBA as they are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of an awful run of form, losing six of their last seven, including all of their last three. Their latest defeat came against the Utah Jazz 111-126. The Pistons have the worst defense in the league, rated 118.3, as they allow nearly 118 points per game to their opponents.

Jaden Ivey starred for the Pistons in their last game, scoring 30 points on the night. It was the first 30+ point game of his career as the rookie led the scoring for the Pistons on the night.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on an absolute tear. They have an overall record of 17-12, winning all of their last five games. They come into this game on the back of a 104-101 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Joel Embiid and James Harden are in awe-inspiring form at the moment. Embiid was averaging over 38 points per game right up until their clash against the Raptors, in which he scored 28 points. It was the first game this month where Embiid registered less than 30 points. Harden has been in great form this month, averaging 22-11-6 over the last six games.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey Foot Out

76ers’ guard Tyrese Maxey is the only notable absentee of the game, who misses out with a foot injury.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Detroit Pistons +11.5 (-110) Over 224.5 (-108) +500 Philadelphia 76ers -11.5 (-109) Under 224.5 (-108) -720

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons : PG Killian Hayes SG Jaden Ivey SF Bojan Bogdanovic PF Isaiah Stewart C Jalen Duren

Philadelphia 76ers : PG James Harden SG De’Anthony Melton SF Matisse Thybulle PF P.J. Tucker C Joel Embiid

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Prediction

The 76ers are in terrific form and should continue along the same path once again. They have a very healthy record at the Wells Fargo Center, winning 12 of their 17 games at home.

The Pistons have only won once in their last seven games and come up against this formidable 76ers side who boast an in-form duo of Harden and Embiid.

Isaiah Stewart is in for a long night considering the red-hot form that Embiid is in. Philly should win comprehensively.

76ers : -11.5 (-109)

