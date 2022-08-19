Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Neither of these teams have playoff aspirations at this stage of the season.

The Tigers were beaten by the Cleveland Guardians 8-4 on Wednesday to bring their record down to 45-75 on the season. The Angels now find themselves at 51-67 on the year after getting swept by the Seattle Mariners. Detroit has just a 25-33 record at Comerica Park, but the Angels are almost as bad on the road at 25-31.

Matt Manning will start Friday for the Tigers. He has made only five starts, but he does have a solid 3.24 ERA. He'll face a Los Angeles offense that scores the seventh-fewest runs per game. This lineup could get Mike Trout back tonight, which would provide a huge boost.

In his last start, Manning tossed five frames, giving up 10 hits and four earned runs, while fanning five in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. This was probably the roughest start of the year for Manning, but he should have a better chance to succeed against Los Angeles.

Pablo Sandoval gets the ball Friday for the Angels, carrying a 3-8 record and a 3.42 ERA. In his last two outings, he's looked good, allowing just two earned runs in 10 1/3 innings. Detroit's lineup doesn't provide much resistance, and in Sandoval's last six starts, he's allowed more than two earned runs just once.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels -138 -1.5 (+125) Over 7.5 (-115) Detroit Tigers +128 +1.5 (-145) Under 7.5 (-105)

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Pablo Sandoval has a streak of 12 starts where he's walked two or more hitters. Detroit has a weak lineup, but Sandoval tends to nibble around the corners against any opposition. Look for Sandoval to make it 13 in a row on Friday.

Pick: Pablo Sandoval Over 1.5 Walks Allowed (-140)

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

The Tigers and Angels are two of the worst teams in the American League. Both teams have had offensive struggles all year, and even with Mike Trout back, the Angels lineup lacks depth.

Nineteen of the Angels' last 26 games have gone under when they've been favored, so expect this to be the case again on Friday. Sandoval's bad starts this year have come against top-caliber lineups, which the Tigers don't have. The Tigers rank 30th in runs per game, so expect the Angels to have a lead through five innings.

Prediction: Angels First 5 Innings ML (-135) & First 5 Innings Under 4 Runs (-120)

