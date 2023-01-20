Novak Djokovic made it through to the third round of the 2023 Australian Open and will now take on Grigor Dimitrov at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 21st. He defeated Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 7-6, 6-2, 6-0 in four-sets in Round 2. Novak cruised through the first set, not allowing his opponent to make a move. His winning percentage on the first serve was 84 whereas Enzo's winning percentage was 57. Novak had a total of 21 break-point opportunities and managed to take advantage of seven of them. The only issue in the Serbian's game, if we had to put it under the microscope, was that he gave away six double faults in the match. However, he won a total of 145 points whereas Enzo managed to win a total of 101 points. This was the first set that Djokovic dropped all tournament. He will now face Dimitrov, who is coming off a win against Laslo Dere in straight sets in Round 2.

Dimitrov was exceptional in the match, winning it 6-3, 6-2, 6-0. There was a massive difference in the winning percentage on the second serve for both players. Dimitrov had 81% on his second serve, compared to Laslo's 43%. He had a total of 12 break-point opportunities and made use of six of them. He won a total of 86 points whereas Laslo managed to win a total of 49 points.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Novak Djokovic -600 -6.5 (-135) O 33.5 (-125) Grigor Dimitrov +450 +6.5 (+105) U 33.5 (+100)

Djokovic is seeded No.4 in the tournament and is the most celebrated player in the history of the Australian Open, with nine titles to his name. He will now be looking to win his tenth title with two top seeds in Nadal and Casper Ruud having already exited the tournament. Having not been allowed to compete in the last edition, this is a great opportunity for Djoker to make a statement.

Dimitrov is looking sharp and is currently seeded No.27 in the tournament. This is his eleventh appearance at the Australian Open, where his personal best was the semi-final appearance in 2017.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov: Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic @ Grigor Dimitrov

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 03:00 a.m ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Arena

The two players have met each other ten times in the past, with Djokovic winning nine of the ten meetings. They now face each other for the eleventh time in the third round of a Grand Slam where things where the stakes are high. Expect Dimitrov to push Djokovic to his limit as the Serbian legend is currently struggling with a hamstring injury.

Final Prediction: Total Over 33.5 (-125)

