Novak Djokovic's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

A new beginning for Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open brings a bright new kit. Marking his return to his most successful Grand Slam tournament, the Serbian great will be seen mostly in all-blue throughout his 2023 Australian Open campaign.

Sports equipment and clothing giant Lacoste, who is one of Djokovic's sponsors, recently released the nine-time Australian Open champion's outfit for the 2023 edition.

The Serb will sport two variations of the Lacoste shirt (one for Day sessions and one for Night sessions) -- one a uniquely designed all-blue t-shirt, and the other a combination of white and blue, both with stripes. Both t-shirts will be accompanied by all-blue shorts.

He will sport shoes from Asics along with his Lacoste kit, designed in blue and orange colors for the World No. 5 this time around.

He will sport shoes from Asics designed in blue and orange colors, the new COURTFF3 Novak model.

The last time Djokovic played at the Australian Open, back in 2021, he wore a combination of simple white and green shirts and shorts throughout the tournament. In comparison, his 2023 outfit looks quite unique.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion will begin his campaign against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday at Rod Laver Arena as he looks for his 22nd consecutive match win at the Melbourne Grand Slam. The last time he lost a match at the Australian Open was back in 2018 when he was ousted by Hyeon Chung in the fourth round.

The Serb, who won the Adelaide International 1 title last week, could face Grigor Dimitrov in the third round in Melbourne, while a blockbuster quarterfinal against home hope Nick Kyrgios is also on the cards. Djokovic and Kyrgios faced each other in a practice match in front of a packed crowd at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

"They can stay away or we will kick them out" - Australian Open tournament director warns fans who plan to jeer Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic during a training session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

In light of the controversy and division of fan opinion regarding Novak Djokovic's vaccine-related saga in Melbourne a year ago, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has sent a warning to fans who plan to jeer and boo the Serb during his matches over the next fortnight. Tiley said that spectators who disrupt the action on the court will be kicked out of the stadium.

"If they disrupt the enjoyment of anyone else – boom, they are out," Craig Tiley said in an interview with the Herald Sun. "We don't want them on site. They can stay away or we will kick them out."

Tiley further said that he is optimistic about the Serb receiving a warm reception throughout his time in Melbourne from fans who "appreciate greatness," similar to his experience during the Adelaide International 1 last week.

"Our sporting fans are among the most educated in the world. They appreciate greatness," Tiley stated, "I'm pretty confident that the fans of Melbourne, similar to the experience that he had in Adelaide, will be just as good."

