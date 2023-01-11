Novak Djokovic bashers will be "kicked out" of Australian Open 2023, says tournament director Craig Tiley 

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has fired a stern warning against Novak Djokovic haters and those unfairly targeting the Serb.

Djokovic, who was deported from Down Under in 2022, due to his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID, recently had his Australian visa reinstated and received a warm welcome back to the country.

Since his arrival, the 21-time Grand Slam champion has gone on to clinch the 92nd title of his career at the 2023 Adelaide International 1. The 35-year-old has now arrived in Melbourne and commenced his practice sessions ahead of the Australian Open.

The tournament's director and CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, said that the organizers will tolerate nothing less than a positive atmosphere at the first Grand Slam of the year, and stated that those with malicious intent towards the Serbian will be shown no mercy and will be “kicked out” of Melbourne Park.

"If they disrupt the enjoyment of anyone else – boom, they are out," Craig Tiley told the Herald Sun," We don't want them on site. They can stay away or we will kick them out."

The CEO was, however, optimistic about the mannerisms of Australian tennis fans. He was confident that Djokovic would get a friendly and cheerful reception on his return to Melbourne, similar to the welcome he received at the Adelaide International 1.

"We have spoken a fair bit over the past week and he really enjoyed his experience in South Australia," Craig Tiley said.

"Our sporting fans are among the most educated in the world. They appreciate greatness," he asserted, "I'm pretty confident that the fans of Melbourne, similar to the experience that he had in Adelaide, will be just as good."

Tennis fans flock to watch Novak Djokovic's practice session with Daniil Medvedev ahead of Australian Open

Tennis fans cheer for the Serb during his practice session with Daniil Medvedev on January 11

Conforming to Craig Tiley’s wish for a positive atmosphere at Melbourne Park, tennis fans heartily welcomed Novak Djokovic back to the Australian Open grounds on January 11, as the nine-time champion at Rod Laver Arena partook in a practice session with two-time Australian Open finalist and former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

The session was part of the Perfect Practice series organized by the tournament and was a quick affair that lasted a set, as the Serb suffered an injury scare to his left knee during the first set, with the severity of the situation yet to be understood.

The 35-year-old is also scheduled to participate in a practice session called “The Arena Showdown” against Aussie Nick Kyrgios on Friday, January 13.

