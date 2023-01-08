Novak Djokovic won the Adelaide International 1 on Sunday, beating Sebastian Korda 6-7(8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the final. After clinching the title, the Serb waxed lyrical about the crowd support, asserting that it is not something he has witnessed too often in his career.

The 21-time Major champion's return to Australia in 2023 after being deported in 2022 due to the visa fiasco led many to wonder if he would receive vitriol from local fans. However, he has received nothing but immense love from Serbs and Aussies alike during his matches in Adelaide.

Speaking on court during the post-match presentation ceremony, Djokovic began by applauding Sebastian Korda's performance. He pointed out how the American was extremely close to victory at one point, given he held a match point in the second set.

"Good evening everyone, I hope you enjoyed the show tonight. I want to say a few words to Seb and his team. Amazing tournament, amazing effort today. I'll probably say that you were closer to the victory today than I was. The future is bright for you so just keep going," Novak Djokovic said.

The 35-year-old then turned his attention to his fans at the stadium, telling them that he had been touched by their support and by the fact that they attended every match of his.

"It's been an amazing week, and you guys made it even more special for me to be standing here. It's a gift definitely. I gave it all today and throughout the week in order to get my hands on the trophy," the Serb said.

"And the support that I've been getting in the last 10 days was something that I don't think I've experienced too many times in my life. So thank you so much for everyone for coming out every single match," he added.

Djokovic further heaped praise on the fans and on the atmosphere in Adelaide, stating that playing over there "felt like playing at home."

"It definitely felt like playing at home, that's for sure and you guys made me feel very welcome. So I thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Novak Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal's title tally after winning Adelaide International 1

Novak Djokovic [left] has equaled Rafael Nadal's title tally

Novak Djokovic secured his 92nd tour title after winning the Adelaide International 1, taking him level with arch-rival Rafael Nadal's tally. The two players are now tied for fourth on the all-time list behind Ivan Lendl (94 titles), Roger Federer (103 titles), and all-time leader Jimmy Connors (109 titles).

The 21-time Major winner will be eyeing another of Nadal's tally this month, namely the all-time Grand Slam record. He trails the Spaniard by one title and will be hoping to draw level with the latter on 22 Majors by winning the 2023 Australian Open.

