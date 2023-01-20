DraftKings Promo Code: Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000 on Today's NBA Games - January 20, 2023

It's the perfect time for bettors to jump in on the action with the exciting DraftKings promotion on offer. We're already a third of the way through the NBA season, but there's still plenty of money to be made.

Now is the perfect time for those sitting on the sidelines to jump in, as DK has an incredible offer. Bettors can receive up to $1,000 in new deposit bonuses. This offer is only valid for new customers and can be taken advantage of in the link below.

How Do You Get $1,000 From DraftKings?

Bettors can easily take advantage of this promotion. New users just need to do the following:

Click on any of the DraftKings links on this page. Create a DK account and complete the required identification verification procedures.

Deposit Bonus up to $5,000

This promotion doesn't require a coupon code. It's available to new clients who make a $5 minimum deposit. Following the initial deposit, the sportsbook adds a 20% bonus to the account. The bonus can be as big as $1,000 for bettors who deposit $5,000.

New users will need to wager 25 times their bonus before a withdrawal can be made. This means that before the bonus money becomes available, bettors must wager $25 for every bonus dollar they're awarded, right from their first deposit.

This promocode is valid in AZ, CT, CO, NH, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY in the United States.

Do you need a promo code for this offer?

No, as said earlier, just click on one of the links on this page to take advantage of this awesome offer.

What Bets Can I Place at DraftKings Sportsbook to Qualify for This Promotional Offer?

There are no specific wagers that need to be placed to take advantage of this offer. However, there are several great bets that can help multiply that deposit and aid bettors in hitting that minimum wager number to be able to withdraw their bonuses and winnings.

A great offering on today's board is the LA Lakers hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA.

The Lakers are a (+240) underdog in this one; should they pull off this upset, bettors could be very rich. It would be an incredible way to start your betting journey with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Poll : 0 votes